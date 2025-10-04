WWE veteran heaps major praise on Chelsea Green after SmackDown: "She's too good for that company" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke highly of Chelsea Green. The 34-year-old star is one of the most over characters on SmackDown.

Green has had a steady rise in WWE. She became the inaugural Women's United States Champion. However, her title reign didn't last long as she lost the gold to Zelina Vega. Since then, the star has managed to stay relevant by hiring help in the form of Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. The Secret Hervice is now a staple on SmackDown and is one of the most entertaining factions on TV.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo said that Chelsea Green was possibly one of the best stars WWE had on its roster. He added that he was watching her closely on SmackDown.

The veteran writer pointed out that she never broke character, even when her opponents were making their way to the ring. Vince detailed that Chelsea was too good for WWE, and it didn't know how to use her.

"So freaking good. I was watching her closely tonight. Even when her opponents are coming to the ring, she doesn't stop. She never breaks character. She is always in freaking character. God, she's too good for that company, man," Russo said.

This week on SmackDown, during a backstage segment, general manager Nick Aldis decided that Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre would face Sol Ruca and Zaria in a tag team match after the NXT stars declined the offer to join The Secret Hervice.

The match had some intense moments with the two tandems exchanging shots back and forth. Ruca ultimately got the win for her team after hitting the Sol Snatcher on Fyre.

