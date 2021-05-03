'This isn't over'- Ricochet calls out former WWE rival on Twitter

Former WWE United States champion Ricochet's status with the company has frequently been a topic of discussion since his main roster debut. As recently as this past January, the Real-Life Superhero found himself yet again shooting down rumors of his departure.

To further reassure us that he's sticking around for the near future, Ricochet recently took to Twitter to talk smack with one of his long-time WWE rivals, Mustafa Ali.

Ricochet and Ali have had a short but intense history

Ali and Ricochet recently squared off once again on the latest episode of Main Event (Also, in other news, Main Event is still a show). The clips shown in Ali's tweet above are from that match which can be seen in its entirety on Hulu.

The two began their rivalry while Ali was the leader of RETRIBUTION. The cruiserweight standout frequently attempted to convince Ricochet to join the group, to no avail. Of course, now that RETRIBUTION is no more, both men have been left with little else to do but face each other again.

Obviously, a Twitter exchange is by no means a concrete indication as to what plans WWE has for either of these men. But at least it shows that these two talented superstars are sticking around for the immediate future.

Ricochet shot quickly up to the main roster

After a spectacular career on the indie scene - including a run as Prince Puma in Lucha Underground - Ricochet signed and debuted with WWE at the start of 2018. From his January signing to his eventual main roster call-up in April 2019, Ricochet found great success on the black and yellow brand.

He became the second ever NXT North American champion after beating Adam Cole. The high-flyer later won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament alongside fellow NXT stand-out Aleister Black.

The tandem made their WrestleMania debut that year as part of a Fatal Four Way match for the SmackDown tag team championships. They went on their individual ways shortly thereafter.

Following his aforementioned US title run, Richochet would see his career stop and start frequently. Promisingly, he did gain a world title match against then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Sadly, it didn't end well.

For now, "King Ricky" (as he calls himself on his Twitter account) is still holding court in WWE.