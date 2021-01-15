Ricochet shoots down rumors of WWE departure; RETRIBUTION member gives an interesting response

Ricochet has shot down rumors suggesting that he could be on his way out of WWE. The RAW Superstar used Twitter to refute the claims that he could be exiting the company as early as this week.

There have been a lot of rumblings over the last couple of weeks that Ricochet's WWE contract is coming to an end and that he will be departing the company soon. Some of the reports stated that he could leave Vince McMahon's company this week itself. Well, Ricochet has now gone on record to set the record straight and said that is not the case.

Tonight on social media, Ricochet retweeted the report that he could be leaving WWE this week and responded to it.

"This is fake." said Ricochet while responding to the reports on Twitter.

While the fans would be happy to hear that one of their beloved Superstars isn't leaving this week, there is still no confirmation regarding Ricochet extending his deal with WWE.

With the expiry date of Ricochet's current contract unknown, there is nothing as of now to confirm that he will be staying with company once his deal comes to an end.

RETRIBUTION is still making a play to have Ricochet join them on WWE RAW

RETRIBUTION never wastes a moment to try and get themselves over on social media and Ricochet shooting down the report of him leaving WWE is no exception.

MACE of RETRIBUTION took to Twitter following Ricochet's tweet to once again try to convince him to join their stable. The member of Mustafa Ali's faction tweeted:

"HE SHOULD GO TO RETRIBUTION".

While a feud between Ricochet and RETRIBUTION has been done on WWE RAW in recent weeks, it wasn't utilized on Monday as T-Bar defeated New Day's Xavier Woods in a singles match. Whether the storyline between RETRIBUTION and Ricochet will start up again in the future remains to be seen.

What do you think Ricochet's future is as it pertains to WWE? Do you think he's going to sign a new deal? Or do you believe he's going elsewhere? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.