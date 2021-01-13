Report: Ricochet's WWE contract is set to expire very soon

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez is reporting that Ricochet's WWE contract is set to expire very soon. Ricochet joined WWE on January 16th, 2018 and it was reported that he had signed a three-year deal with WWE at that time.

As per Alvarez, Ricochet has not yet re-signed his contract which will be up this month. While WWE and Ricochet could come to terms for a new agreement soon, him not re-signing with such a short time remaining in his contract could mean anything.

It should be noted that Ricochet missed Monday Night RAW this week. With the recent COVID-19 outbreak on the main roster, fans started speculating whether everything is fine with him or not. However, it was later reported that Ricochet was present backstage on RAW and was just not used. This was a little surprising as several Superstars pulled double duty on RAW this week.

During Wrestling Observer, Bryan Alvarez mentioned Ricochet’s contract and that the belief is that he has yet to sign a new deal.



Ricochet’s #WWE contract could be running up sooner than later. He reportedly signed a three-year deal in 2018 and has to sign a new deal. pic.twitter.com/laxVVfyy2A — Wrelentless Wrestling (@WeWrelentless) January 12, 2021

Ricochet in WWE

After impressing the wrestling world in promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Lucha Underground, and many others, Ricochet signed with WWE in January 2018. Ricochet joined NXT and made his televised debut at TakeOver: New Orleans where he competed in a ladder match to crown the inaugural North American Champion.

In August 2018, Ricochet defeated Adam Cole to win the NXT North American title. He held the title for 161 days before losing it to Johnny Gargano. He made his main roster debut on RAW in February 2019 and started competing as a tag team alongside Aleister Black. On the main roster, he has won the United States Championship once, having a short title reign of 21 days.

Whoever doesn’t see value in Ricochet the performer only watched him in WWE and that’s your first problem. pic.twitter.com/mVGxCDSwrQ — Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh (@CaptainFerg) January 12, 2021

At Super ShowDown 2020, Ricochet challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship but lost to him in under two minutes. Recently, he was involved in a feud against RETRIBUTION on RAW, where the faction was trying to force him to join them.