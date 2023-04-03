"This is as real as it gets" - Roman Reigns references Dusty Rhodes in a shoot promo after WrestleMania

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns went all out during the post-WrestleMania press conference this week.

The Tribal Chief retained the Undisputed Championship against Cody Rhodes in an emotional rollercoaster match. The two stars went toe-to-toe as the fans in attendance watched in amazement.

It was with the help of The Usos and a devastating Samoan Spike from Solo Sikoa that Roman finally hit a Spear and claimed the victory.

At the WrestleMania Sunday Press Conference, Reigns challenged anybody in the business to step up to the level of the Bloodline and take the spot.

"I'm challenging anybody. You can be a little kid right now, you can be running independents. You see what me and my family have done. I challenge you to outdo us. I want somebody to step up. I want somebody to take this spot from us. I want somebody to take the spotlight from us. Dominate, take the Island of Relevancy from me. Because if you don't, we're just gonna keep a chokehold on this game."

Roman continued and recalled how Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes had told him long ago that he would be the biggest name in the wrestling industry, and over the last three years, that prediction has come true.

"This isn't a promo. I didn't look in the mirror in the shower and come up with this stuff. This is as real as it gets. And the man I beat tonight, his dad told me that years ago. I'm the greatest of all time." [From 15:45 - 16:33]

Roman Reigns shared a short message on social media

After a nerve-wracking main event, The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to share a message with the WWE Universe.

In the short video, Roman Reigns is seen holding the two title belts and asking fans to 'acknowledge him.'

Here's what the tweet read:

"We’re just getting started. #AcknowledgeMe #WrestleMania #TribalChief"

With this win, Reigns continues his historic title reign that is currently at 945 days and counting. The Head of the Table was last pinned back in December 2019.

