“This is the REAL story” - WWE Hall of Famer weighs in on current tension between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

The WWE Universe continues to revolve around Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Over the last few years, The Bloodline has dominated WWE programming across RAW and SmackDown. And based on the build to WrestleMania 39, that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon.

While Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens are The Bloodline's respective challengers at WrestleMania, some find the inner drama within The Bloodline to be even more interesting.

IMPACT Wrestling's Bully Ray took to social media this week to praise the ongoing storyline in The Bloodline between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Calling it a real story that people should follow heading into WrestleMania 39.

"This is the REAL story!!!" Bully Ray said in a tweet.

Will Jey Uso turn on Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39?

Earlier this week on RAW, Cody Rhodes laid out a very gloomy prophecy for Roman Reigns' future, following WrestleMania 39 if The American Nightmare can capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes proclaimed that the rest of The Bloodline would leave Reigns once he loses his titles.

Sami Zayn has pointed out in recent weeks that Jey Uso's anger with him stems from the fact that Jey wished he would have been the one to turn on The Tribal Chief first. A claim that he hasn't disputed as of yet despite having multiple opportunities to do so.

If Jey Uso begins the fall of The Bloodline following WrestleMania 39, it will take the storyline full circle. In 2020 Reigns forced Jey Uso to acknowledge him by putting Jimmy Uso in harm's way.

What will become of The Bloodline following WrestleMania 39? We'll find out soon enough.

How do you feel about The Bloodline story heading into WrestleMania 39? Do you think Cody Rhodes will defeat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

