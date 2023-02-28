"This is really surreal" - Becky Lynch breaks silence after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE star Becky Lynch was ecstatic after winning the Women's Tag Team Championship with her childhood idol Lita.

Lynch and Lita faced off against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the Women's Tag Team Championship in the main event of RAW. The match was full of ups and downs, and the excitement reached a fever pitch when Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned to neutralize Bayley at ringside. In the final stages of the encounter, Lita connected with a Moonsault off the top rope on SKY to pick up the win for her team.

In an exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley, Lynch mentioned that she was grateful to Stratus and Lita for paving the way for several women like her. The Man detailed that she could never have headlined WrestleMania had the two Hall of Famers not been in the main event of RAW for a Women's Championship match in 2004.

"This is really surreal because these two women changed the game for all of us to be able to do what we do. For me to main event WrestleMania, it all started with these two being the first to main event on RAW. And tonight, the fact that we have both of them here in the main event of RAW, and that we were able to walk out as the tag team champions, it means a lot to me. I think a 15-year-old me wouldn't believe this and I barely can right now." [1:00 - 1:29]

It's hard to believe that Becky Lynch and Lita are now Women's Tag Team Champions, given that they were in a bitter rivalry just a year ago.

When WWE moved to Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber 2022, Becky Lynch was the RAW Women's Champion. She put her title on the line against the returning Lita at the high-profile show.

The two women put on an exciting performance for the fans in attendance and the millions watching at home. Big Time Becks pulled off the win as she reversed a Twist of Fate from her childhood idol into a Manhandle Slam.

