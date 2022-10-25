Former WWE employee Vince Russo was outraged with the company as Bianca Belair lost a number one contender's match to Bayley.

The EST of WWE was in action against the leader of Damage CTRL this week. However, the encounter resulted in an unexpected loss for the RAW Women's Champion, as Nikki Cross emerged.

Cross hurled Belair into the turnbuckle before smashing her to the canvas. Bayley used this opportunity to pick up the win, but she also got demolished by the returning Cross.

On Legion of RAW this week, Russo mentioned that it was surprising that neither Asuka nor Alexa Bliss came to the champ's rescue when she was being overwhelmed by impossible odds.

"I guess they're thinking, 'Well, she didn't get beat by one girl, she got beat by four.' The other two girls are ringside like they are every week. All of a sudden, the champion has no backup anymore. We were seeing Asuka and Alexa Bliss for weeks and weeks. All of a sudden, there's nobody backing up the champion anymore," said Russo.

The former head writer hated the main event match and said that only hardcore WWE fans would like this week's show.

"It's God-awful. The only people that are going to like anything about this show are the people that fall in the category of they gonna put over whatever the WWE does because this is ridiculous." [From 8:07 to 8:48]

Bianca Belair did not anticipate being blindsided by Nikki Cross

Heading into the matchup with Bayley, Bianca Belair was aware of the numbers game not being in her favor. In a tweet before the show, Belair suggested that Damage CTRL would be engaging in their usual shenanigans during the encounter.

While Bianca Belair has successfully handled Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the past, she couldn't have anticipated an ambush from Nikki Cross. It will be interesting to see if this surprise return pushes Cross to the title picture in the RAW Women's division.

