"This s*cks, this is not going to work" - Drew McIntyre on disagreeing with a Vince McMahon idea

Drew McIntyre recently opened up about an idea that Vince McMahon had for him that he was not on board at first. The WWE Champion stated that McMahon was the one who brought to him the sword entrance idea that he used on RAW before he reclaimed the WWE Championship from Randy Orton.

On the November 16th episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre faced Orton with the WWE Championship on the line. McIntyre changed up his entrance and brought along with him a sword, and was dressed in a traditional Scottish outfit.

While speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions, Drew McIntyre said that he wasn't happy about Vince McMahon's original idea for the sword entrance:

"I saw the giant sword. It was his sword from his house. I walked around with it on my back, and was like, 'This s*cks. This is not going to work.' From the beginning, I was like, 'This is a bit over the top. This might not work.' It's visually impressive. I can't get off my back. I'm gonna look like a dumba*s, and he took the sword, just me and him, and swung it around in his office, held it up, spun it around [and] did this (McMahon does the sword entrance). Why don't we do this? That's great. Just genius. He just stands there, waved a sword around his office and came up with what we did for the entrance where I walk out, spin it [and] stick it in the ground," said Drew McIntyre. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Where did @DMcIntyreWWE get a sword for his entrance on #WWERaw? The answer will probably not surprise you!@ryansatin's interview with the NEW @WWE Champion drops this Thursday at 7e/4p on our social media platforms! 🔥⚔️🔥 pic.twitter.com/LwK8ofsMxV — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 17, 2020

Drew McIntyre stated that Vince McMahon originally wanted him to bring the sword to the ring on his back and lift it up after making his entrance.

Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship for the first time at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated Brock Lesnar. It was his first singles title on the main roster since he won the Intercontinental Championship a decade ago.

He lost it to Randy Orton at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but won back the title on RAW in November.