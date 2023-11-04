"This sh*t actually hits hard, omfg" - WWE fans react to 'leaked footage' of Crown Jewel stage

WWE Crown Jewel is just around the corner, and the hype for the show is off the roof.

The premium live event is scheduled for November 4th at the Mohamed Abdo Theater, Riyadh. The match card for the event is stacked with names, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley.

Even before the commencement of the WWE PLE, the fans got glimpses of the stage built for the show. As seen in a leaked video that surfaced on social media, there is a large LED screen on the entrance stage with a titantron.

But the major talking point among the fans was the gigantic jewel hanging on top of the ring. Most of the fans seemed to have liked what they saw. Following are some fan reactions to the leaked video.

Reaction to Crown Jewel set

Looking at the match card, Crown Jewel is certainly going to be an entertaining event. With so many championship matches, fans might witness multiple titles changing hands at the Saudi Event.

LA Knight sends warning message to Roman Reigns ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

LA Knight is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The former IMPACT World Champion has been involved in a feud against The Bloodline since he jumped in to save John Cena from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. He teamed up with The Leader of Cenation to defeat the two at Fastlane.

The 41-year-old challenged The Tribal Chief for a Championship match at the PLE on an episode of SmackDown. The Megastar would enter the squared circle, hoping to end an 1150+ days title reign. He sent a warning message to The Head of the Table during a Live Event in Glasgow.

"You want to talk about teachings. You want to talk about lessons. I'll tell you right now. They talk about Solo Sikoa, the Street Champion. Huh? Wrong, not on my street, pal. I'm the champ here. Yeah. Which takes me only four short days from now, Crown Jewel," LA Knight said.

The Megastar added:

"You [Referring to Solo Sikoa] got to know. Take this with you, stick it in your back pocket, and when you talk to your Tribal Chief, I just want to bring to his mind that you got dropped through the table. Your brother got dropped through the table, and Roman Reigns is gonna get dropped on his head, because I made it that way. And that's not an insult. That is just a fact of life."

Will LA Knight defeat Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

