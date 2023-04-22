"This was my shot" – WWE SmackDown star frustrated after 13-year wait ends in failure

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Gunther retain the Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods in a hard-fought match. Following the show, Woods gave his heartfelt reaction in an interview with backstage reporter Kayla Braxton.

Woods has achieved a lot of success throughout his career, most notably alongside Big E and Kofi Kingston as The New Day. The 36-year-old won the King of the Ring tournament as a singles competitor in 2021. However, he never challenged for the Intercontinental Championship in a regular match until Friday's bout against Gunther.

In his post-match interview, Woods explained why the opportunity meant so much to him after 13 years in WWE:

"This was my shot. I haven't had a shot at the Intercontinental Championship since I've been here. I got here in 2010! It's 2023! I had one shot at Gunther. I had one shot to become champion and I failed, and I didn't do it. I have no Kofi here. I have no E here. We're all about the power of positivity, but it's not always easy, Kayla." [0:17 – 0:42]

Woods' only previous Intercontinental Championship opportunity came at Battleground 2014. On that occasion, The Miz won a Battle Royal to capture the vacant title.

Xavier Woods' WWE future after losing to Gunther

With Big E and Kofi Kingston injured, Xavier Woods looks set to continue performing as a singles competitor moving forward.

The 12-time Tag Team Champion is unsure what lies ahead following his setback on this week's SmackDown:

"I don't know what to do next besides move forward, and what is moving forward?" Woods said. "I have no idea, but shots like this for me, specifically guys like me, come once in a career, apparently, so I don't know if I'll ever get a shot at that again. So, yes, Gunther won, Gunther's Intercontinental Champion. I am not. So, we go to work." [0:45 – 1:10]

Woods previously expressed his desire to go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns again one day.

What do you want to see next from Xavier Woods? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes