"This was silliness where there didn't need to be silliness" - WWE veteran on Seth Rollins giving The Rock a new nickname on RAW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently opened up about what he thought of Seth Rollins giving The Rock a new nickname on WWE RAW last week.

The Visionary is set to team up with Cody Rhodes to take on The Great One and Roman Reigns in a tag team match at WrestleMania Night One. After he was called a "walking clown emoji" by The Rock on WWE RAW, he thought it would be a good idea to give the latter a new nickname as well. Rollins came up with "Diarrhea Dwayne" during his in-ring segment with The American Nightmare on the red brand last week.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, Cornette called Seth Rollins' promo silly and pointed out that it failed to get over with the fans. Cornette felt Rollins had failed to read the crowd and went on and on with the not-so-funny retorts. The veteran felt The Visionary should have had better judgment and stopped before the crowd quietened down before he was done with his promo.

"This was silliness where there didn't need to be silliness. He took the top angle and he was flippant and silly, mocking The Rock and his promos. And I don't think it was getting over with the room, and I don't think it was getting over with the TV audience. The nickname wasn't even the worst part of it, because the worst part of it was after that. He kept going on and on and that's when they quieted down," said Cornette. [5:23-6:03]

He added that the promo went too long with the retorts from Seth. Jim was of the opinion Seth had taken the main-event status feud a little lightly and this was not helping the product.

"The people chant 'diarrhea diarrhea' and that gives him the opportunity to tell Rock that he sounds like wet baby poop, that's a quote. But then he gets the flippant and the silly, mocking The Rock in the promos and he just went again down the wrong path. Not only were the people not interested but he's taken the big main event that he thinks is bigger than all of us too lightly." [6:38-7:07]

Seth Rollins will finally get a proper WrestleMania main event this year

The World Heavyweight Champion has always wanted to headline The Grandest Stage of Them All, which is almost every wrestler's dream. While he did compete in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 31, where he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and walked out with the title, it wasn't a proper main event.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were in the ring for way longer and that was the advertised main event of the show. When Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania 40, The Visionary will finally get his big match at The Show of Shows.

