"This could be a stepping stone"- Wrestling veteran heaps praise on the tag team match between The Usos and Judgment Day on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on the tag team match between The Usos and Judgment Day.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Usos faced their arch rivals, The Judgment Day. After a continuous brawl, Jimmy was injured and was thus replaced by Sami Zayn. Eventually, Jey hit Dominik with a superkick before The Honorary Uce hit a 1D and picked up the win.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo heaped praise on the match between the two factions. He also mentioned how every member wore black.

He detailed:

"I gotta tell you something, and I have been saying it. Damian Priest looked like a star during this match... It was well done, bro, was over with the people there, they popped, it was well done."

The veteran mentioned that the first 48 minutes were very well executed and enjoyable to watch.

"Now we understand. Remember, we said two weeks ago whatever the Pearce thing made no sense, well they did that in order to set this thing up, which they didn't really need to do. If they didn't do it two weeks ago, they could have still done it here. But I thought all of this worked very well, bro, and by the time this is over we have 48 minutes into the show and I thought the first 48 minutes were very very well done. I want to make that clear."

Russo added that although both The Usos and Judgment Day were booked well this week, they will have to continue the storyline and not go back to the same old next week.

"It's what we always say. This can go one or two ways. This could be a stepping stone. They're gonna do a huge number tomorrow. I mean no football, no question. They've got to build on that bro... They're gonna do a number, a lot of people tune in to watch this show. They've got to build on that number bro." (25:00- 27:38)

Rhea Ripley opened up about the match between The Usos and Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley recently opened up about the match between The Usos and Judgment Day.

After the match, The Eradicator was caught up in a backstage interview with Byron Saxton and mentioned how proud she was of her faction.

She further added that they deserved another shot at the gold, as Sami Zayn also got involved in the match, which they weren't aware of previously.

"I'm even more proud of my boys in The Judgment Day. They put up a hell of a fight and we got unlucky. They put Sami Zayn in the match, we weren't expecting that. He was fresh, my boys, they weren't. So I think we deserve another shot, to be completely honest with you," said Ripley.

It will be interesting to see if Judgment Day gets another chance to prove itself on RAW.

