"This is where the storyline needs to go," "We need this" - Fans want WWE Hall of Famer in The Bloodline

The Bloodline saga in WWE took an interesting turn in 2025, and the faction's future seems uncertain. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Rikishi's post and expressed their interest in seeing the veteran in the faction in an advisory role.

Last year, a new version of The Bloodline came into action when Solo Sikoa took over the group and added new members. Later, the OG Bloodline reunited and defeated Solo Sikoa's faction at Survivor Series: WarGames in Canada. Meanwhile, fans had an interesting reaction to Rikishi's post on social media.

Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer shared a fan edit with his three sons, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Many reacted to the post and gave their fantasy ideas and opinions. Most wanted the veteran to be a part of the group to progress the storyline further, and others think it would've been a good idea to add Rikishi into the mix as the story has been dipping lately.

"A new bloodline faction with Rikishi as the manager is soo peakkkk "I did it for da rockk," one fan said.

"This is where the storyline needs to go to if it wants to keep going," another fan said.

"Woah woah woah. Okay we need this for real! A faction with rikishi managing his sons," one fan wrote.

"The BloodLine I wish they did (with Jacob Fatu) instead of the Bloodline 2.0," another fan wrote.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa appeared on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Solo Sikoa stepped up and took over The Bloodline against Paul Heyman's wishes. The rising star ignored The Wiseman's advice and added very dangerous men into the faction. Later, the new faction took a handful of losses, and things haven't been the same.

Last week, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga came out on their own and defeated Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, things escalated when Solo Sikoa returned to the Stamford-based promotion for the first time since his loss to Roman Reigns on WWE RAW.

The former Tribal Chief wanted to address a few things, but the crowd kept on booing him. This led to him walking out on Fatu and Tonga and leaving the arena. The duo clearly looked disappointed with Solo Sikoa's actions, and it'll be interesting to see what's next on the road to WrestleMania 41.

