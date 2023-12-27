"This is strange" - CM Punk opens up ahead of his first WWE match in 10 years

CM Punk has delivered a message to WWE fans ahead of his first match in the company since 2014.

The 45-year-old returned to the promotion last month at WWE Survivor Series 2023 following the Men's WarGames match and received a remarkable ovation from the crowd in Chicago. Punk was fired from All Elite Wrestling on September 2 following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023.

Punk is scheduled to battle The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio at a WWE Live Event tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York. It will be his first match in the promotion since the 2014 Men's Royal Rumble match:

"I don't know if it is hot in here or if I just got flush. I mean, this is cool. It is a cool moment. This is a place (Madison Square Garden) that I never thought I would be again. I'm trying to think of the last time I was here, it was a Misfits show. It was Misfits, and Rancid opened up for them was the last time I was in Madison Square Garden. But in a wrestling capacity, this is strange," he said. [From 00:01 - 00:26]

Bill Apter wants CM Punk to bring AJ Lee back to WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter is hoping to see AJ Lee return to WWE along with CM Punk.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Bill Apter pitched an interesting storyline for AJ Lee to return to the promotion. Apter stated he would like to see CM Punk and AJ Lee battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match:

"Hey, this is great. You have Punk back now. You get AJ Lee, and even if it's not man and woman tag team things, even if they are in the same brand, it's gonna be the family vs. the family, so to say. Even if the four of them don't get in the ring at the same time, it's still gonna be family vs. family and I think WWE would do great to play that storyline here." [From 7:20 onwards]

CM Punk has officially signed with WWE RAW and has already announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next year. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can win the match and go on to main-event WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

