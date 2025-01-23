"This is what you think of us" - Former WWE star shocked by treatment prior to exit; says it still makes his "blood boil"

A former WWE Superstar recently shared some details of what he went through before his exit last year that made his "blood boil." It involved an influential member of the company who was allegedly trying to put over a new talent.

One of the shocking WWE exits in 2024 was of Baron Corbin, who had been with the company since 2012. The 40-year-old's contract wasn't renewed, and he's now a free agent. The former United States Champion recently wrestled his first match on the independent circuit at The People vs. GCW event. He battled Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport Match.

The erstwhile King Corbin was the most recent guest on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast. The veteran opened up about his exit from WWE, sharing how an incident with the head writer of SmackDown made him extremely upset.

"I was sitting with the head writer of SmackDown, and it still just kind of makes my blood boil because it doesn't pertain just to me. But I was just like, 'Hey, do we have any ideas? What are you thinking creatively?' He's like, 'Well, we got Jacob up and running, so we're gonna need bodies for him.' I was like, ‘We're not bodies, dude!’ Nobody on this roster is just a body. That was so frustrating to hear,'' he said.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion added that he felt it was disrespectful to call people "bodies." He reiterated that he was not opposed to putting over The Samoan Werewolf, but the message could have been delivered better.

''Like I said, it doesn't pertain to me, but it just goes; this is what you think of us. I've been here at this point [for] 12 years, and I'm a body for somebody else? Dude, if you want to say something like that, go, 'Hey man, we think you'd be great because you could help build Jacob; you could make him look like a monster.' ‘Dope, let's go!'" he added. [H/T: CVV]

Randy Orton allegedly offered to help Baron Corbin before his WWE exit

During the same interaction on INSIGHT, Baron Corbin also revealed that Randy Orton was shocked to see him not get a new contract. According to the former Mr. Money in the Bank, The Viper even offered to talk to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H about his contract situation.

"Randy's like, ‘Dude, I honestly thought you were gonna be here [for] another 10 years?’ I don't understand it.' He's like, ‘Do you mind if I talk to Hunter about it?’ I don't know if he ever did, but he's like, 'Somebody doesn't like you.’ I'm like, ‘There's nothing I can do to change that,’" he revealed. [H/T: CVV]

The 40-year-old also said that Orton was not the only colleague who called him after the news of the Stamford-based company not offering him a new deal broke out. He revealed that Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens also reached out to him.

