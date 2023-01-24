"This is such a throwaway"- WWE veteran slams Triple H's booking of top champions on RAW XXX (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Triple H's booking of the Charlotte Flair-Bianca Belair segment on RAW XXX.

The Queen was present on the red brand this week where she was interrupted by Bianca Belair. The two women's champions had a war of words before Sonya Deville came out to confront them. The former WWE official trashed talked Flair and Belair before she was challenged to a match by the latter. The EST of WWE secured the victory in a quick match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the match killed the momentum of an otherwise good show booked.

"They threw the last hour away. As much as I put over the first two hours, it died with this match. Come on guys, you put in a good effort for the first two hours, you could not bring this home? I understand getting Bianca Belair on the show. I understand that, bro. She's the champion, she needs the exposure. I'm with you 1000%. First of all, I thought they fired Sonya Deville? This is such a throwaway. They concentrated for two hours, now we're throwing this away. Yeah bro, they lost everybody with this match. I wrote a stumble, but I really feel bro the rest of the night, it went back to the typical shape." [48:36 - 49:42]

Triple H also made an on-screen appearance on WWE RAW XXX

Monday Night RAW celebrated its 30th anniversary last night, and Triple H pulled out all the stops to make it memorable. The show featured multiple title matches, along with several legends making an appearance.

RAW XXX also featured a DX reunion with Kurt Angle also in the mix. The legendary faction was interrupted by Imperium, who laid out the challenge to the veterans. However, Triple H and Shawn Michaels refused to fight the trio.

Seth Rollins and The Street Profits then made their way to the ring, and a six-man tag team match was then made official by Teddy Long. The babyfaces picked up the win.

