"This your Tribal Chief?" - WWE fans hilariously react to an old and uninspiring promo by Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been on 'God Mode' ever since his return at SummerSlam 2020.

Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 1,142+ days. With his current run, he has clearly established himself as the top star in the company.

However, this wasn't always the case. During his previous run as the 'Big Dog,' there were often criticisms about Reigns' mic skills and how WWE presented him. An old segment involving Reigns and the Big Show recently resurfaced, where he was seen delivering an uninspiring promo.

Check it out below:

Fans have since reacted to this clip and shared their opinions regarding the same. Many of them were quick to point out how Reigns had drastically improved since that promo. Some also blamed the creative for their lackluster material.

Check the fan reactions below:

Roman Reigns was last seen in action during the latest episode of SmackDown. It was an eventful night for the Tribal Chief as he had several confrontations with the likes of John Cena, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Bloodline and their dominant leader.

WWE star Kofi Kingston hails Roman Reigns as one of the greatest superstars of all time

New Day member Kofi Kingston recently showered praise on The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Kingston said that Reigns was already one of the greatest of all time with his current run.

"He’s probably one of the greatest superstars of all time now. When it goes down in the history books, you’ll look back at Roman Reigns and think of him in the same vein as The Undertakers, the John Cenas and all the top guys. It’s been really amazing to watch that whole Bloodlines saga," Kingston said.

The New Day member also added that Reigns was able to take his game to the next level after he had learned what was needed during his initial run.

"Roman has done his own thing. He’s really taken his game to another level. He kind of got thrown into the fire. Granted, he was with The Shield, Seth [Rollins] and Dean Ambrose [Jon Moxley], initially, where he was allowed to kind of be the big dog, but I think he took that time to really absorb the business and grow and sure enough, when he got the chance to really soar, he did that, beyond measure."

The Tribal Chief recently made his return to WWE television during the latest episode of SmackDown.

