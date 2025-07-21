"This is unfair!" - Kofi Kingston lashes out at WWE management after recent announcement

WWE recently made a major announcement involving The New Day. Kofi Kingston has now lashed out at the company over this.It's been a few months since The New Day turned heel and also turned their backs on Big E. Since then, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have done pretty well for themselves. The duo changed their look and received a completely new presentation on WWE TV. They even won the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. They only managed to successfully defend the titles once before losing them to The Judgment Day on the June 30 episode of RAW. Since then, they have demanded a rematch but have yet to receive one.WWE recently announced that this week on the red brand, The New Day will face The Creed Brothers and LWO in a Triple Threat match to determine the number one contenders for the World Tag Team Titles. However, Kofi Kingston was not happy with this announcement and lashed out at WWE management on social media.&quot;What?! This is unfair! You just can’t stand giving me title rematches, huh?! Unreal…,&quot; wrote Kingston.Check out his tweet below:Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are mourning after losing the tag titlesAfter losing the World Tag Team Championships to The Judgment Day, The New Day has been mourning. They wore all black attire during their WWE appearances this month and were even seen trying to get a rematch from Adam Pearce.Xavier Woods recently shared a clip on social media showing The New Day attending what appeared to be a funeral. He then claimed that the tag team division died when they lost the titles, but he was confident they would resurrect it again one day.&quot;The @wwe tag team division died on June 30th 2025. For now, we will grieve. And when the time comes, we will resurrect it. Like we always do. #ThankGodForTheNewDay.&quot;Check out his tweet below:It will be interesting to see if The New Day will be able to resurrect the tag team division.