"This is an unfinished story" - Former champion reveals what will finally end Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the latter's title at Elimination Chamber. He appeared on this week's RAW for his final show as the hometown hero in Canada.

The show's opening segment saw Sami Zayn demand a conversation with Kevin Owens. He wanted to thank his friend for saving him from a brutal attack by Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso in the post-match segment at Elimination Chamber.

Sami Zayn noted that he couldn't fight The Bloodline alone like Kevin Owens couldn't over the last few months. But he believes that things will be different if they join forces. But KO refused to help Sami Zayn and insisted that the latter speak with his "buddy" Jey Uso.

Zayn broke character to discuss his relationship with Kevin Owens in a backstage interview after RAW. In the end, he asserted that there is only one way to destroy Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, and it would require him and Kevin Owens to come together. Zayn also acknowledged KO's brutal refusal on WWE RAW and said:

"If he is just as dedicated as I am to making sure that we see the end of The Bloodline, I know the only way to get it done is together. Doesn't seem like he wants to go there. So, I don't know, I don't know. This is an unfinished story." [2:26 - 2:44]

Roman Reigns slaps Jey Uso at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Sami Zayn claimed he almost had Roman Reigns beat at Elimination Chamber, but the latter survived because of The Bloodline's old cheating habits.

The Tribal Chief planned for Jimmy Uso to help him in his match against Zayn. Jimmy attacked The Master Strategist with multiple brutal superkicks and a devastating splash off the top turnbuckle, but Zayn still kicked out.

Moments later, Reigns got his hands on a steel chair and hoped to use it as a weapon to brutalize Sami Zayn, but Jey Uso stood in his way. The Tribal Chief commanded his Right Hand Man to use the chair and attack Zayn. But he was left fuming after Jey Uso refused.

Unfortunately, Sami Zayn accidentally hit Jey Uso with a Spear, preventing his only remaining friend in The Bloodline from offering help. However, the unintended attack on Jey Uso could help Roman Reigns manipulate his Right Hand Man into picking The Bloodline over Sami Zayn.

