"This is all a waste of time" - Vince Russo criticizes RAW for being too predictable and time-consuming (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently went on a rant about RAW being a predictable show and segments being drawn out for too long.

There were several backstage segments on the red brand this week, with a focus on building towards WrestleMania. During Carmella's interview, it was revealed that she would face Asuka next Monday night. The Empress of Tomorrow won the Women's Elimination Chamber match after last eliminating The Princess of Staten Island. The main event featured Edge taking on Austin Theory for the United States Title.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked by host Dr. Chris Featherstone why WWE is doing so many backstage interviews leading up to WrestleMania. The wrestling veteran stated that they were done just to eat up the time.

"Time, bro. Just eating time. Look at this one, we're interviewing Carmella and 'Oh, Seth!' Really bro, that's as creative as you can get? Like really? What is the relevance of next week, Asuka beating Carmella because Asuka's got the title shot? This is all a waste of time. I'm going back to the marks. Bro, if you've got nothing to do with your time but watch this stuff, but when you know every single thing that's going to happen, it's a massive waste of time," said Vince Russo. [51:54 - 53:14]

Vince Russo discusses how WWE is building-up Asuka for WrestleMania 39

The Empress of Tomorrow emerged victorious against Nikki Cross on RAW this week and will face Carmella on the red brand next week. Asuka will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania.

Vince Russo criticized Carmella's backstage interview and WWE feeding other superstars to Asuka going into The Show of Shows.

"That's all it is, you're just sitting there, you're looking at your watch, you're looking for the show to pass, you know exactly what's going to happen. It's just a waste of time, they are not valuable using their time... She reminds us 'I'm the moonwalker, trash talker,' okay we didn't know any of that stuff. 'The Queen of Statin Island,' oh my God, come on guys. Bro in their mind this is their build to WrestleMania. They're gonna give Asuka a strong win next week. Seriously, that's their build to WrestleMania," said Vince Russo. [53:14 - 54:50]

Asuka is one of the most decorated female superstars in the history of the company. She is a three-time women's champion and a Women's Grand Slam Champion. At Elimination Chamber, she also made history by becoming the first woman to win the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and Chamber matches.

It'll be interesting to see whether The Empress of Tomorrow will be the one to end Bianca Belair's historic reign at WrestleMania 39.

