This week's WWE RAW pulls in highest viewership and key-demo rating in a month

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW (July 26) pulled in the highest viewership and ratings in the key 18 to 49-year-old demographic in a month.

Last night's episode of the red brand drew an average of 1,901,000 viewers, with the number surpassing the two million mark during the show's first hour. The viewership peaked before eventually tapering off, as reported by Showbuzz Daily. This is an improvement from last week's total of 1.765 million viewers. This week saw a 13% rise in viewership of the show.

This is the highest viewership figure for the longest-running weekly episodic weekly show in US history for this year's month of July. The last episode to beat this week's numbers was June 20, with an average viewership of 1.986 million.

When it comes to the 18 to 49 demographic, Monday's episode scored a rating of 0.50, up from last week's 0.46. The numbers are also the highest this month.

Last night's episode of RAW was main-evented by The Bloodline taking on Street Profits and Riddle in a six-man tag team match. Roman Reigns ultimately picked up the pinfall victory. The high viewership of the show can also be partially credited to it being the first episode of WWE's flagship weekly show since Vince McMahon's departure from the company.

SmackDown affected by Vince McMahon's departure, beats RAW again

Just a few hours before last week's SmackDown, it was announced that Vince McMahon would be stepping away from all his duties in WWE. The announcement saw the viewership for the show jump 12.5% compared to the previous week.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com reported on Twitter that the July 22 episode of the blue brand drew 2.256 million viewers, compared to 2.077 from the week prior. This is the highest viewership for the show since the June 20 episode, when Vince announced he will temporarily be stepping down as CEO.

The 18 to 49 demographic rating is where last week's episode shone. The 0.62 rating is the highest for the show since January 21 this year.

SmackDown also beat this (and previous) week's RAW in ratings. But that is not much of a news story since the last time the red brand drew more than its blue counterpart was October 29 2021.

