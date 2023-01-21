"This would be wild" - WWE Universe believes The Hurt Business should add popular tag team to its stable

The Hurt Business is the talk of the town amongst the WWE Universe, despite the stable being disbanded over two years ago. However, the new regime has teased the return of the stable with a possible new member. Some fans believe the Street Profits should join the stable in its second incarnation.

The Hurt Business had a stellar run on the red brand during the Thunderdome Era, as the stable once held the WWE, United States, and RAW Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, the group ended over two years ago, which was one of the many controversial choices of the old regime.

However, the new regime has some plans for the popular stable as MVP has hinted at a reunion on several occasions, including the addition of Omos. The WWE Universe thinks Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins would be excellent choices for the group. Check it out:

KobeTheKraken @KobeTheKraken @MaracleMan Adding The Street Profits would be amazing @MaracleMan Adding The Street Profits would be amazing

Cristian @crismarq_09

The streets profits as Smackdown Tag Team champs

Shelton and Cedric as Raw Tag Team Champs

Omos as a USA champ or just an enforcer

And Bobby as the WWE Champ @MaracleMan Once the bloodline story line is over I’d like to seeThe streets profits as Smackdown Tag Team champsShelton and Cedric as Raw Tag Team ChampsOmos as a USA champ or just an enforcerAnd Bobby as the WWE Champ @MaracleMan Once the bloodline story line is over I’d like to see The streets profits as Smackdown Tag Team champsShelton and Cedric as Raw Tag Team ChampsOmos as a USA champ or just an enforcerAnd Bobby as the WWE Champ

Jamie Ann Morgan @jamiemorgan5984



I'm not a fan of Omos



He can't wrestle



I get that they liked him from his time as the Door Bouncer for Shane's failed Underground crap



Employ him somewhere else, not a wrestler @MaracleMan I would prefer Montez Ford as a single wrestler because he is phenomenal and should get a max pushI'm not a fan of OmosHe can't wrestleI get that they liked him from his time as the Door Bouncer for Shane's failed Underground crapEmploy him somewhere else, not a wrestler @MaracleMan I would prefer Montez Ford as a single wrestler because he is phenomenal and should get a max pushI'm not a fan of OmosHe can't wrestleI get that they liked him from his time as the Door Bouncer for Shane's failed Underground crapEmploy him somewhere else, not a wrestler

Kevin Dua @kevindua

Cedric/Shelton = Tag Champ

Omos = US or IC title



Street Profits would only make sense if:

- they are tag champs on different brand

- are split and go for secondary title and other world title @MaracleMan Lashley = WWE ChampCedric/Shelton = Tag ChampOmos = US or IC titleStreet Profits would only make sense if:- they are tag champs on different brand- are split and go for secondary title and other world title @MaracleMan Lashley = WWE Champ Cedric/Shelton = Tag ChampOmos = US or IC title Street Profits would only make sense if:- they are tag champs on different brand - are split and go for secondary title and other world title

꧁༒☬𝓛𝓾𝓷𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓬𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯☬༒꧂ @LunaticLoneWolf @MaracleMan Shiii that looks more badass than the original i hope that happens @MaracleMan Shiii that looks more badass than the original i hope that happens

Johnny Skylark @darrell_damien @MaracleMan I'd be fine with just adding Omos and Profits on their own but this is awesome @MaracleMan I'd be fine with just adding Omos and Profits on their own but this is awesome

Tragic Causal Wrestling Fan @causal_wrestle

Bobby

Hayes

Street Profits

Bianca

Omos as the enforcer

That faction would be unstoppable @MaracleMan MVP as the managerBobbyHayesStreet ProfitsBiancaOmos as the enforcerThat faction would be unstoppable @MaracleMan MVP as the manager Bobby Hayes Street ProfitsBianca Omos as the enforcer That faction would be unstoppable

Liger @babylige @MaracleMan Shid this fire I would not mind this at all if booked properly this can be an dominant faction W group @MaracleMan Shid this fire I would not mind this at all if booked properly this can be an dominant faction W group

MVP has often mentioned that he doesn't want the group the be stereotyped. However, fans believe that the addition of Ford and Dawkins would benefit both parties.

MVP reacted on the possibility of Street Profits joining The Hurt Business down the line

The Hurt Business dominated the locker room before The Bloodline came to prominence in the company. The stable had a massive amount of success on Monday Night RAW where they held multiple titles of the brand.

Unfortunately, the faction ended way sooner than fans expected. However, the new regime is in the process of bringing back the stable for another run on the same brand.

Today, MVP replied to fan art that consisted of Bobby Lashley, Omos, Shelton Benjamin, Cedrick Alexander, and the Street Profits. The CEO of the stable made an interesting comment about the art. Check it out:

"And then add Apolo and Ricochet and Trick and Melo and Kofi and Woods and Odyssey and Naomi and Teddy Long and Aja the referee and Temario from production and Tavia from Talent Relations ya momma'dem..."

Porter has often mentioned that the stable is not exclusive to a particular color. It will be interesting to see which superstars will be joining the new incarnation of the stable.

Do you think Street Profits should join the Hurt Business? Sound off in the comment section below.

