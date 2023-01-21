"This would be wild" - WWE Universe believes The Hurt Business should add popular tag team to its stable

The Hurt Business is the talk of the town amongst the WWE Universe, despite the stable being disbanded over two years ago. However, the new regime has teased the return of the stable with a possible new member. Some fans believe the Street Profits should join the stable in its second incarnation.
The Hurt Business had a stellar run on the red brand during the Thunderdome Era, as the stable once held the WWE, United States, and RAW Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, the group ended over two years ago, which was one of the many controversial choices of the old regime.
However, the new regime has some plans for the popular stable as MVP has hinted at a reunion on several occasions, including the addition of Omos. The WWE Universe thinks Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins would be excellent choices for the group. Check it out:
MVP has often mentioned that he doesn't want the group the be stereotyped. However, fans believe that the addition of Ford and Dawkins would benefit both parties.
If you're interested in sports betting, the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs are this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!
Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML, Get $150 If Your Bet Wins at DraftKings!
MVP reacted on the possibility of Street Profits joining The Hurt Business down the line
The Hurt Business dominated the locker room before The Bloodline came to prominence in the company. The stable had a massive amount of success on Monday Night RAW where they held multiple titles of the brand.
Unfortunately, the faction ended way sooner than fans expected. However, the new regime is in the process of bringing back the stable for another run on the same brand.
Today, MVP replied to fan art that consisted of Bobby Lashley, Omos, Shelton Benjamin, Cedrick Alexander, and the Street Profits. The CEO of the stable made an interesting comment about the art. Check it out:
"And then add Apolo and Ricochet and Trick and Melo and Kofi and Woods and Odyssey and Naomi and Teddy Long and Aja the referee and Temario from production and Tavia from Talent Relations ya momma'dem..."
Porter has often mentioned that the stable is not exclusive to a particular color. It will be interesting to see which superstars will be joining the new incarnation of the stable.
Do you think Street Profits should join the Hurt Business? Sound off in the comment section below.
Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.