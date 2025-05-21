"Those are freezer nuggets, cheap AF!" - Judgment Day member to Roxanne Perez after her gesture towards Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez has called out Roxanne Perez after her gesture on this week's WWE RAW. The former NXT Women's Champion gifted Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken nuggets, hoping to impress him.

Rodriguez is one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions with Liv Morgan. The latter has been absent from WWE television due to her filming Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

On Instagram, Rodriguez sent a message to Perez and took digs at her choice of the nugget box.

"Those are freezer nuggets, cheap AF! And who puts nuggets in a clothing gift box," wrote Rodriguez.

Check out a screengrab of Rodriguez's Instagram comment:

Real reason why WWE paired Roxanne Perez with The Judgment Day on RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day during a backstage segment, suggesting that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez needed someone to have their back. The 23-year-old superstar also gifted Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken nuggets and handed Carlito a bag of apples.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE decided to pair Perez with The Judgment Day to see what reaction the WWE Universe would give her. Speaking on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, the following was stated:

"I think it's more testing the waters, see the reaction. She looks the part already and fits that group. I would love to see her and Liv fight for an official spot inside The Judgment Day."

Earlier on the same episode of Monday Night RAW, Perez qualified for this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She was part of a Triple Threat Match, including Becky Lynch and Natalya.

During the match's closing moments, Lynch was attacked by Lyra Valkyria, allowing Roxanne Perez to pin Natalya for the win. The former NXT Superstar has already competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and the Women's Elimination Chamber Match earlier in 2025.

