Real reason why WWE put Roxanne Perez with The Judgment Day on RAW (Exclusive)

Roxanne Perez has been making the headlines ever since she popped up on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. On this week's edition of the show, The Prodigy was announced as the newest member of the brand, capping off an amazing night for the 23-year-old.

Earlier in the night, she secured a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, and following that, Finn Balor brought her into The Judgment Day's clubhouse. Perez was met with hostility in the beginning, but then things were smoothed over a bit as she brought presents for a few of them. Raquel Rodriguez, however, did not fancy the star at all.

Fans asked about the segment on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. A fan questioned if the company was teasing Roxanne Perez as the newest member of The Judgment Day, and WrestleVotes responded, stating that WWE was testing the waters with her.

"I think it's more testing the waters, see the reaction. She looks the part already and fits that group. I would love to see her and Liv fight for an official spot inside The Judgment Day," he said. [From 23:39 onwards]

Liv's tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, did not seem pleased with Perez's introduction to the group. This tension between the two has planted seeds for a potential match between her and Raquel. Even Liv Morgan could face off against Roxanne Perez when the former returns from her haitus.

