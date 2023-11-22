"Those gotta be his kids," "worst segment of all time" - Fans are convinced WWE star's kids look like Von Wagner

WWE fans are convinced that something is off after watching a segment involving Von Wagner on NXT.

Tonight's edition of NXT featured a segment that saw Wagner visiting Robert Stone. Stone's wife and two kids greeted Wagner and everyone later had a hearty dinner.

The segment received tons of hilarious reactions on wrestling Twitter, with many fans pointing out that Stone's kids had a striking resemblance to Von Wagner. Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans are sensing that something's fishy

The awkward segment is generating a lot of buzz on wrestling Twitter at the moment. The segment saw Wagner having a blast with Robert Stone's kids for the entirety of the family dinner.

At one point, the kids complained about a bunch of kids being jerks to them at school. Wagner assured them that he would go to school with them to teach the bullies a lesson. Stone wasn't having any of it, though, and rejected the idea. After Stone left the table, Wagner told the kids to write the bullies' names down and that he will help them.

What are your thoughts on the awkward NXT segment involving Von Wagner and Robert Stone's family? Sound iff in the comments section below.

