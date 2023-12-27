"Those interactions aren't as polite as in other instances" - WWE star on backstage encounter with CM Punk

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller addressed his recent meetings with CM Punk and Randy Orton.

After nearly a year and a half of absence due to injury, The Viper returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames last month. That same night, Punk made his long-awaited comeback nine years after his departure in 2014.

Before signing an exclusive contract with Monday Night RAW, The Best in the World appeared on SmackDown and NXT as well. Meanwhile, Orton signed a deal with the Blue Brand to become a SmackDown Superstar.

Speaking to Brad Gilmore on The Collection, SmackDown star Grayson Waller recalled meeting the two returning veterans backstage. He claimed his interactions with them were not "as polite and nice as in other instances."

"I got to meet Punk for the first time last week. I'm not gonna say anything else about that meeting. I know the people have seen how I am online and those type of interactions. So, I'm not gonna give away how that interaction went. Same with Randy. You know, I have met him briefly in the past. Got to meet him properly last week. And I think Grayson Waller is who he is. So, maybe those interactions aren't as polite and as nice as maybe in other instances, but that's okay," he said. [8:02 - 8:24]

Grayson Waller wants to be on the WWE WrestleMania 40 card

During his interview with Brad Gilmore on The Collection, Grayson Waller addressed whether he wants to square off against a specific WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40.

The 33-year-old pointed out that the roster is "stacked," disclosing that he wants to be on the show's card regardless of who he will face.

"I think the roster in WWE right now is stacked. Like, from top to bottom, it's kinda crazy. Like, when you look at the SmackDown roster, which I'm a part of, like, you got Roman Reigns, who's the champion. And sometimes he's not even there but those shows are still stacked. So, for me personally, it's not about a person for WrestleMania 40, it's more about being on that card," he explained. [8:24 - 8:41]

