"Those losses should've never happened" - Ex-employee slams WWE for ruining Gunther’s credibility (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently commented on how the company fumbled Gunther's booking. The Imperium Leader is the current World Heavyweight Champion.
The Ring General confronted CM Punk on this week’s episode of RAW, interrupting his in-ring promo. He accused Punk of having a hollow ego fed by fan chants. The World Heavyweight Champion then issued a warning, vowing to destroy Punk at SummerSlam and making the challenger regret ever stepping into the ring.
During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE should have never booked the Ring General to lose against Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship and against Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. He felt those two losses severely dented his credibility. The veteran writer felt WWE was trying to resurrect the star as an invincible force by having him dominate Goldberg, but the two losses have blemished his current run.
"Listen man, being a writer and watching all these shows, it's so hard for me to forget the Gunther losses. Those losses should've never happened. They want us to believe in him as a champion. They gave him a win over Goldberg." [15:41 onwards]
Gunther and CM Punk will collide at SummerSlam for the first time ever in a singles match. It will be interesting to see who walks out of MetLife Stadium as the World Heavyweight Champion.
