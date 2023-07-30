"Those are the people they are gonna get tired of" - WWE veteran criticizes Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about how WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins didn't possess the ability to control the crowd.

It's no secret that The Messiah elicits some of the loudest reactions whenever he walks down the entrance ramp. However, there have been occasions when the crowd have virtually hijacked his segments by singing his theme music at the top of their lungs. This was most evident on the June 12th episode of RAW, when the fans refused to calm down during Rollins' and Finn Balor's promo exchange.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo slammed Seth Rollins for not being able to control the crowd. He pointed out how the WWE World Heavyweight Champion couldn't get the fans to stop singing his theme music.

The wrestling legend also added that since The Visionary had no control over the crowd, they were likely to get tired of cheering him down the line.

"Bro, when Seth goes out there, and the fans start singing and don't stop, he doesn't have control of them. They are controlling him, and those are the people they are gonna get tired of," said Vince Russo. [11:55 - 12:14]

WWE veteran Vince Russo says Stone Cold Steve Austin never pandered to the crowd

Furthermore, Vince Russo explained that in the case of Stone Cold Steve Austin, the WWE legend never tried to play to the crowd.

He added that The Texas Rattlesnake was solely focused on taking down Vince McMahon and that the fans got behind him because they related to his journey. Russo feels those who pander to the crowd have a very short shelf life.

"Like, when Austin came out, Austin wanted to kill Vince. Austin didn't want to kiss up the crowd. Austin wanted to kill Vince, and the crowd was in the background. So I guess the psychology is they want Austin to notice them. It's the guy chasing the girl he can't get. When you can't get in, it just goes on and on and on, but when you start pandering, that's when you have a very short shelf life," added Russo. [12:26 - 13:00]

Seth Rollins is set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023 on August 5th.

