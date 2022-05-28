WWE announces three additional segments for next week's RAW

WWE has confirmed several matches and segments for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Hell in a Cell premium live event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 5th, with several stars from the red brand competing on the show. They will come face-to-face on Monday night for the final time before their epic encounter at the event.

Cody Rhodes will take on Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka. Bobby Lashley will collide with Omos and MVP in a handicap match while Kevin Owens will clash with Ezekiel.

WWE recently announced that Riddle will team up with his new tag team partner Shinsuke Nakamura to face The Usos. Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP will have a contract signing segment, and Cody Rhodes will respond to Seth Rollins.

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka has also been advertised for WWE RAW

Other matches currently listed for the upcoming show include a singles bout between The EST of WWE and The Empress of Tomorrow. Last week, Becky Lynch defeated Asuka to insert herself into the RAW Women's Championship match for Hell in a Cell.

The three stars will collide in a triple threat match. Belair doesn't have any advantage as she doesn't have to get pinned to lose the title. She captured the gold at WrestleMania 38 by dethroning Big Time Becks in a hard-hitting match.

The match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes is set to take place inside the Cell. The two stars will conclude their rivalry inside the demonic structure.

The American Nightmare has defeated Rollins twice in a row, and he'll be hoping to score another victory over the former WWE Champion.

