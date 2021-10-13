Two big title matches announced for NXT's Halloween Havoc

NXT 2.0 could look very different in November. During the latest episode of NXT, two big title matches were announced for Halloween Havoc. The annual show will take place on Tuesday, October 26th.

One of the matches announced features Raquel Gonzalez defending her NXT Women's title against Mandy Rose. Rose and Toxic Attraction have made their intentions known over the last two weeks. The trio wants to win all the gold.

The trio attacked Gonzalez last week after minor encounters over previous weeks. During one pass, Rose said the title would look better around her waist. As the latest show went on, Gonzalez finally accepted the challenge.

However, it'll be a match determined by the spin of a wheel. The wheel was previously utilized for other title matches at Halloween Havoc. With so many possible stipulations available, the chance for a title swap is very high.

Rose has received a big push since joining forces with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. She's also undergone a physical change, ditching her platinum blonde hair. Regardless of her hair color, Rose is a major player in NXT 2.0.

Toxic Attraction looking to rule NXT 2.0.

After losing their prior attempt to become NXT Women's Tag Team Champs, Dolin and Jayne want another shot. The duo issued the challenge on the latest episode of NXT 2.0.

Toxic Attraction has been heavily featured since NXT's re-branding. Also, during the latest episode, Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell declared their intentions for a shot at the belts. Things culminated after their match with Sarray and Amari Miller as the Aussies also issued a challenge to the champs.

Things broke down when all three teams took to the ring. The champions stood tall when all was said and done. Things might be different at Halloween Havoc as the three teams will face one another in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

