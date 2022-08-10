"Absolutely"- Three-time tag team champion won't mind returning to WWE as a singles star under Triple H (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Erick Redbeard (fka as Erick Rowan) is open to returning to the company as a singles star under the new regime of Triple H.

After Vince McMahon's retirement, Hunter was recently appointed the company's creative head. With The Game now at the helm, a few former stars have already returned to the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, reports suggest that many more might be on their way.

During a recent chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Redbeard, who was essentially a tag team wrestler during his time with the promotion, stressed that he is down for a singles run under the new administration.

"I mean, if the opportunity comes for certain things and it is creatively beneficial to both of us, absolutely." [26:08 - 26:17]

The White Sheep worked closely with Triple H during his NXT tenure. He was released from his WWE contract in 2020, ending his nine-year stint with the promotion.

Erick Redbeard never had any problems with Triple H in WWE

Redbeard was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly a decade, during which he won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice and the NXT Tag Team Championship once.

His run as The White Sheep of The Wyatt Family was widely popular among fans. However, WWE decided to drop the ball on him during budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joseph Ruud @ErickRedBeard Patient persistence sometimes leads to interesting doorways… Patient persistence sometimes leads to interesting doorways… https://t.co/hs98V8OeIW

During his chat on Sportskeeda Wrestling's weekly Q&A show, Redbeard highlighted that he never had any animosity with Hunter. The former tag team champion also kept the door open for his return:

"Never had any problems with Triple H. But, you know, it's still a thing, so many former people, so many new people," noted Erick Redbeard. "It's, you know, right place, right time; it's basically all it is." [5:25 – 5:45]

Hunter has been a busy man since taking over the reins from Vince McMahon. The Game has already brought stars like Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai back into the fold and has shown no signs of slowing down. It'll be interesting to see if he finds a place for Redbeard on the roster.

