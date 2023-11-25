"Throw Brock Lesnar in there" – Former WWE Champion makes his pick for blockbuster dream team ahead of Survivor Series War Games

Brock Lesnar has been one of the most ruthless men in WWE for decades. A former WWE Champion recently named his dream team for Survivor Series: War Games and named The Beast Incarnate as one of the members.

The stage is set for the iconic Survivor Series War Games match. Cody Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton to face The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre at the show.

Ahead of the premium live event, WWE asked some of its superstars who they would pick for their dream Survivor Series team. Bobby Lashley picked a strong side for his dream blockbuster match and added Brock Lesnar to the mix.

The All Mighty picked Kurt Angle as the first member of his dream side. He then added the current WWE tag team with whom he is working on SmackDown.

"My dream WarGames team, so the first person I'm going to pick is the person that got me into professional wrestling. I have a huge amount of respect for him, it's Kurt Angle. So Kurt's gonna be my number one. The other two, I'm gonna have to pick the two guys that I'm working with right now, love those guys to death, Montez [Ford] and Angelo Dawkins."

Lashley then picked his arch-nemesis Brock Lesnar for the team, saying he needed him if he was going for the win.

"And then, of course, if we're looking to win, I'm gonna pick somebody that I looked at as kind of a nemesis of mine for ages, I'm gonna throw Brock Lesnar in there." [0:27 onwards]

Bobby Lashley ended the list by naming himself as the final member of the side. On paper, it looks like no other team would be able to defeat a side consisting of Bobby Lashley, Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and the Street Profits.

WWE fans could see Brock Lesnar return soon

No other superstar possesses the aura Brock Lesnar has in WWE. The Beast Incarnate lost his most recent match to Cody Rhodes after a great rivalry. However, the loss did not dent Lesnar’s value.

The former WWE Champion has been making fewer appearances in the company. However, he could return for another major rivalry early next year.

Fans want to see Lesnar face Gunther in an iconic match at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 40. The Stamford-based wrestling promotion could pull the trigger on that rivalry soon.

Expand Tweet

Gunther has already expressed his desire to face Lesnar on a few occasions. He recently called him the final boss of the company. It would be great to see them go toe-to-toe on a few occasions.

Do you want to see Bobby Lashley’s dream team take to the ring someday? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here