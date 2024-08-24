Tiffany Stratton addresses major betrayal allegations against Nia Jax following WWE SmackDown

WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax has several threats looming around her title, and one of them could be her close friend Tiffany Stratton, as Chelsea Green and Pipen November pointed out. Recently, The Buff Barbie addressed these allegations.

Last month, Tiffany Stratton garnered more eyes on the main roster with her stellar performance in Canada, when she walked out with the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. However, Stratton's allegiance to Nia Jax has stopped her from cashing in on the champion.

On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven accused Tiffany Stratton of eventually betraying Nia Jax, as the rising star was seen holding the WWE Women's Championship in one of her posts. Today, The Buff Barbie addressed the betrayal allegations on X (formerly Twitter).

Trending

"I’m literally just admiring it you weirdos stop over analyzing things," Stratton wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

The two have been on the same page for a while. However, doubts keep creeping into the champion's mind ever since Stratton won the briefcase.

Will Tiffany Stratton cash in on Nia Jax during her title defense on WWE SmackDown?

Earlier this year, Mia 'Michin' Yim became the prime target of Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton as the star often feuded with the duo. Later, Jax went on to win the WWE Women's Championship from Bayley with the help of Stratton.

The win didn't sit well with Michin, who believed The Queen of the Ring had an unfair advantage. After The Biggest Party of the Summer in Ohio, Michin got a shot at Nia Jax and the WWE Women's Championship.

Earlier this month, Yim crashed Queen Nia's title celebration and attacked Pretty Deadly. On the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Jax will defend her title against the former O.C. member in a Street Fight.

Expand Tweet

There's a high chance Tiffany Stratton would not cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase, as she wants to get in Jax's good books after a failed celebration. One can expect a tease or two, but the rising star is far away from a successful cash in at the moment. Still, it will be interesting to see how this story develops on the blue brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback