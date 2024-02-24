Tiffany Stratton addresses the reaction she received from the crowd at Elimination Chamber

Tiffany Stratton proved her mettle during the Elimination Chamber match when she battled some of the biggest names in the promotion. While she didn't win the match, she was the crowd favorite in Australia. The former NXT Women's Champion took to X to address the appreciation she received at the PLE.

Stratton was the third entrant into the match and made her presence felt when she quickly eliminated Naomi via pinfall. The crowd was ecstatic to see her and chanted for her throughout the match.

The WWE Universe in the stadium was so disappointed when The Buff Barbie was eliminated from the women's Elimination Chamber match that they began a "bullsh**" chant. The WWE Universe in Australia is really fond of Tiffany Stratton, and the WWE Superstar acknowledged the same in her latest post:

Even though Stratton did not come out on top in the match, she has caught the attention of former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. The Superstar who returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble took to X to address her early elimination from the match and let the WWE Universe know that her eyes are on Tiffany Stratton.

