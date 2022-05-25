×
Create
Notifications

Tiffany Stratton advances to the finals of NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

NXT star Tifanny Stratton could &#039;officially&#039; be a breakout star.
NXT star Tifanny Stratton could 'officially' be a breakout star.
Saunak Nag
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 25, 2022 10:14 AM IST
News

Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley faced off in the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on the latest episode of the developmental brand. The former replaced Nikkita Lyons after she was sidelined with an injury.

As soon as the match got underway, Henley hit a big forearm, and Stratton reacted with a kick. The latter got hold of her opponent's leg and whipped it into the middle rope.

The attack from Stratton continued with a particular focus on the 27-year-old's leg. She successfully attempted a double knee and went for the count but Fallon kicked out.

.@FallonHenleyWWE and @tiffstrattonwwe are leaving it all in the ring to earn the final spot in the Women's #NXTBreakout Tournament! #WWENXT https://t.co/8ou4N1kfxl

The former Tesha Price tried to fight back but ended on the receiving end of a chop block. Stratton followed it up with a cartwheel across the ring into an elbow. After another failed pinfall attempt, Tiffany locked in a submission, but her opponent broke it.

Also Read Article Continues below

Henley somehow got back into the match with a backdrop and a right hand. However, Tiffany Stratton soon countered with a low dropkick and hit the twisting modified Vader Bomb from the second rope to secure the victory.

.@tiffstrattonwwe is headed to the Women's #NXTBreakout Tournament finals to battle @roxanne_wwe!#WWENXT @GraysonWWE https://t.co/2hF2UOVBPC

With the win, Tiffany Stratton advanced to the final round. She will now face Roxanne Perez to determine the winner of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament 2022.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Angana Roy
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी