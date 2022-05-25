Tiffany Stratton advances to the finals of NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley faced off in the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on the latest episode of the developmental brand. The former replaced Nikkita Lyons after she was sidelined with an injury.

As soon as the match got underway, Henley hit a big forearm, and Stratton reacted with a kick. The latter got hold of her opponent's leg and whipped it into the middle rope.

The attack from Stratton continued with a particular focus on the 27-year-old's leg. She successfully attempted a double knee and went for the count but Fallon kicked out.

The former Tesha Price tried to fight back but ended on the receiving end of a chop block. Stratton followed it up with a cartwheel across the ring into an elbow. After another failed pinfall attempt, Tiffany locked in a submission, but her opponent broke it.

Henley somehow got back into the match with a backdrop and a right hand. However, Tiffany Stratton soon countered with a low dropkick and hit the twisting modified Vader Bomb from the second rope to secure the victory.

With the win, Tiffany Stratton advanced to the final round. She will now face Roxanne Perez to determine the winner of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament 2022.

