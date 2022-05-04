Three NXT Superstars confirmed to participate in the inaugural Women's Breakout Tournament

On NXT Spring Breakin', the brand announced the addition of Tatum Paxley, Fallon Henley, and Roxanne Perez to the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Following a prank on the women's Tag Team Champions this week, Roxanne Perez informed Wendy Choo that she needed to get ready for the tournament. Fallon Henley and Tatum Paxley's entry to the contest was made official on Twitter.

Last week, former WWE Superstar Santino Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace, confirmed her participation in the tournament. Additionally, Sloane Jacobs and Kiana James will also compete in the tournament. Lash Legend unofficially announced her entry but is yet to be confirmed. The winner of the first-ever Women's Breakout Tournament will get an opportunity to challenge the NXT Women's Champion for the title.

Perez was trained by Hall of Famer Booker T in Reality of Wrestling (ROW) from the age of 13. Before signing with NXT, she made a name for herself during her time in the Ring of Honor (ROH) in 2021. Perez had a brief stint in IMPACT Wrestling, where she unsuccessfully challenged Deonna Purrazzo to a Winner Takes All Match.

Roxanne Perez impressed NXT Universe within a month of her debut

Roxanne Perez made her debut on the April 15 edition of NXT Level Up, where she defeated Sloane Jacobs.

Within a week of her debut, the 20-year-old superstar defeated Jacy Jayne due to an interruption by Wendy Choo. While Toxic Attraction tried to escape Choo, she managed to assault them with a net and sticky string where Perez joined in on the fun.

Last week, Perez faced Mandy Rose in a singles match. While Perez had an impressive performance, the Women's Champion won. Wendy Choo assaulted Toxic Attraction with a net and silly string following the match.

On Spring Breakin', Perez joined Choo in her prank against Toxic Attraction. After the show, WWE officially announced that Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo would compete in a tag team match against the tag team champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin next week.

The young superstar's recent pairing with Wendy Choo against the women's tag team champions could result in a potential match for the titles. After gaining more momentum, Perez could rechallenge the women's title.

