Mandy Rose pranked into falling asleep in a tanning bed with unfortunate consequences

Women's champion Mandy Rose had an unfortunate tanning incident at NXT Spring Breakin'.

Last week, Rose faced newcomer Roxanne Perez in the main event of the show. While Mandy emerged as the winner, her celebration with fellow Toxic Attraction members Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin was cut short by Wendy Choo, who chased them with super-soakers before trapping them in a net.

The NXT Women's Champion was recently seen at a tanning salon on Spring Breakin', getting ready for a ten-minute tan session. While she was in the solarium, Wendy Choo turned up the timer for an extended period as a prank. When Rose got out of the tanning bed, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin gasped at her tan shade in shock, stating that she looked like a strawberry.

The trio joined forces to form Toxic Attraction in July 2021. That same year, Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Rodriguez at Halloween Havoc in a Chucky's Choice Trick or Street Fight to win the women's championship.

While Mandy Rose suffered elsewhere, Toxic Attraction had their shoes stolen at the beach

Over the past week, Toxic Attraction has not been able to catch a break from Wendy Choo and her pranks.

After Rose's unfortunate incident on NXT Spring Breakin', the women's tag team champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin took a trip to the beach. Wendy Choo, with the assistance of Roxanne Perez, managed to prank the duo by stealing their shoes while Dolin and Jayne looked on in horror.

The two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions lost their titles against Dakota Kai and Raquel González at Stand & Deliver due to an interruption by Choo. But the duo managed to regain their titles a few days later with Mandy Rose's assistance.

With Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo working together to prank the women's tag team champions, there may be a potential title match between the two teams.

