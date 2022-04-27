Toxic Attraction humiliated following NXT 2.0 main event 

Toxic Attraction were subject to humiliation at the hands of Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez following the main event of this week's NXT 2.0.

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose took on up-and-coming superstar Roxanne Perez in a back-forth contest. Her stablemates and women's tag team champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin also joined her at ringside.

Perez fought tooth and nail against Rose but was eventually put down for the three-count. The women's champion and her faction then stood tall in the center of the ring, holding all their belts high.

However, their celebration was short-lived as Wendy Choo showed up to play spoilsport. Choo chased Rose, Jayne, and Dolin out of the ring with super-soakers and then trapped them under a net on the way to the entrance ramp.

Perez and Wendy Choo then followed Toxic Attraction up the entrance ramp, blasting them in the face with silly string as the heels screamed in terror.

Toxic Attraction are not scheduled to compete at NXT Spring Breakin'

As things currently stand, Mandy Rose and the rest of Toxic Attraction are not scheduled to compete at NXT Spring Breakin'.

This will undoubtedly be surprising to fans, considering that the group holds all the women's gold on NXT.

As of writing, the only announced match with regards to the women's division in the line-up for NXT Spring Breakin' is Nikkita Lyons & Cora Jade vs. Lash Legend & Natalya.

It remains to be seen whether Rose, Dolin, and Jayne will be booked for the show and who they will go up against as they try to continue their dominance on the NXT women's division.

What did you think of the NXT main event? Are you looking forward to NXT Spring Breakin'? You can share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha