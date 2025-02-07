Tiffany Stratton breaks character to praise three major WWE names

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton had an incredible start to the year when she dethroned Nia Jax. Recently, The Buff Barbie broke character and praised three major names from Friday Night SmackDown.

Last year, Tiffany Stratton entered a feud with Naomi and Bayley as she tagged alongside Nia Jax. In the coming months, Stratton won the Money in the Bank briefcase and eventually cashed it in on Nia Jax to capture the WWE Women's Championship.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, the 25-year-old star broke character to praise the former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and the former WWE Women's Champions, Nia Jax and Bayley, who put her on the map on weekly television and guided her backstage.

"I know we're not on the best terms, but Nia Jax, obviously. She has a lot to do with my progress and just me being comfortable, and she was my travel buddy. Unfortunately, not anymore because I took the title. Obviously, Bayley. She's been a huge help and Naomi. Those are probably like my three main girls that help me backstage and stuff like that. I owe a lot to Nia Jax because she really helped me the past year," Stratton said. [From 01:24 - 01:52]

Ex-WWE writer thinks Charlotte Flair will go after Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41

Last year, Tiffany Stratton filled a huge gap in the women's division when Charlotte Flair got injured and went on a hiatus. The Buff Barbie received her call-up to WWE's main roster, and in less than a year, she has been ruling the women's division on Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, a former writer of the Stamford-based promotion, Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that Charlotte Flair would pick Tiffany Stratton for WrestleMania 41, as The Queen recently won the Women's Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis.

"I believe she's gonna pick Tiffany Stratton. That'll be her WrestleMania match. That'll give Tiffany time to still develop and learn on the microphone in a promo battle against Charlotte Flair, who owns her character. I mean, owns that character. She has like an aura about her," Prinze said.

It'll be interesting to see which champion Charlotte Flair will go after at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

