Tiffany Stratton breaks silence on going off script with Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton broke her silence regarding her tumultuous rivalry with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. Stratton defeated the veteran at WrestleMania 41 to retain the WWE Women's Championship.

Ad

Speaking with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, Tiffany Stratton discussed referencing Flair getting divorced three times during their rivalry earlier this year. The Buff Barbie revealed that both stars went off script during the promo, and she had to apologize following the heated exchange.

"Charlotte Flair is Charlotte Flair. She is a legend and I was the champion at the time. Things were heated and she is very competitive. I'm also very competitive and I'm trying to prove to Charlotte that I can go, that I can stand up to her, and I'm worthy of this title. So yeah, s*** got heated and we both went off script. It happens. I did have to apologize and that was that," said Stratton. [56:26 - 56:58]

Ad

Trending

Tiffany Stratton admitted that she can embrace being in the wrong and didn't find it difficult to apologize for what she said to Flair.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

"No. I'm someone that can like, fully embrace being in the wrong and I had no problem apologizing," she added. [From 57:00 - 57:08]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ad

Stratton successfully defended her title against Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill at WWE SummerSlam 2025 over the weekend.

Former WWE manager reacts to Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair's promo

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell claimed Charlotte Flair destroyed Tiffany Stratton during their promo earlier this year on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Mantell suggested that WWE didn't anticipate Flair getting the better of Stratton during the promo. He added that it could negatively impact Tiffany Stratton moving forward.

Ad

"Well, they put her in that spot. They didn't foresee that Charlotte would completely eat her lunch on interviews, I don't think. Because if they saw that, why would they put her out there? She's almost self-destructing. I don't know if it's going to hurt her that much or anything. But people who know what to look for, we kinda know. You could see Tiffany getting frustrated, and tonight she left early like, 'Bye, I'm out of here. I'm gone,' and she left," said Mantell.

Ad

Ad

Charlotte Flair is currently in a tag team with Alexa Bliss and the duo won the Women's Tag Team Championships from The Judgment Day at WWE SummerSlam.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!