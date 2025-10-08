Tiffany Stratton calls out WWE legend for "iconic" WrestleMania match

Tiffany Stratton called out a WWE legend for a dream match at WrestleMania 42. The SmackDown star will be in action in a marquee match this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia.

In an interview with Brad Gilmore on the Hall of Fame podcast, Stratton was asked about a potential match against Nikki Bella. She revealed that she would love to face the former Divas Champion and suggested that they battle at WrestleMania 42 next year in Las Vegas.

“I would love that. It would be iconic. It would be a generation vs. generation match. Let’s manifest that. Nikki Bella, if you’re listening, me versus you at WrestleMania 42,” she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax on the January 3 episode of SmackDown to become WWE Women's Champion. She still holds the title and will be squaring off against Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE this Saturday night.

Vince Russo criticizes Tiffany Stratton's reign as WWE Women's Champion

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently explained the issue he had with Tiffany Stratton's reign as champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo praised Stratton for her look and noted that she looked like a professional wrestler. However, he suggested that the champion's reign has been repetitive due to her rivalry with Nia Jax.

"You've got a woman whose legs are like freaking tree trunks. Her freaking thighs, bro, like are so freaking thick like that. You know, that's why, you know, when I look at that, I'm like, 'Okay, she's a wrestler. She can hurt people. She can beat people up.' Like, I buy that. I don't have a problem with it. My only problem with this, to be honest with you, Mac, is Bro, how many times are we going to go to that Nia Jax well? It's been years," Russo said.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Tiffany Stratton vs Stephanie Vaquer Crown Jewel 👑

Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer will be teaming up to battle Giulia and Kiana James this Friday on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see which star wins the Women's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE this Saturday.

