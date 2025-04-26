Tiffany Stratton, Cathy Kelley, Trish Stratus, and others react to WWE crowning a new champion days after WrestleMania 41

This week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the crowning of a new WWE Women's United States Champion.
Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green to win the title and was congratulated by her colleagues, including Tiffany Stratton, Trish Stratus, Cathy Kelley, and others. Green defeated Mia Yim at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024 and became the inaugural Women's United States Champion. She successfully defended the gold against Yim on multiple occasions and had one successful defense against Sol Ruca on NXT.
On Instagram, Vega reflected on her historic win over Green on SmackDown. She sent a five-word message and was congratulated by her colleagues.
"What is life right now 🥲 #ANDNEW," Vega wrote.
You can check out some of the reactions of the superstars to Vega winning the WWE Women's United States Championship below:
Zelina Vega commented after winning the Women's United States Championship on this week's edition of SmackDown.
On X/Twitter, she reflected on her victory, thanking her fans, whom she addresses as "ZV Army". The 34-year-old superstar expressed gratitude for her fans, who helped her throughout the journey of becoming a singles champion in the Stamford-based company. She wrote:
"ZV ARMY THIS IS FOR YOU Thank you for standing by me no matter what. I was on the biggest losing streak and y'all still repped me, pushed me, inspired me to keep going and believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. I'll be forever grateful.. llysm."
This week's Friday Night SmackDown was monumental for Vega for numerous reasons. Apart from winning her first singles title in the company, her husband, Aleister Black, also returned to World Wrestling Entertainment.
Vega is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, holding the titles alongside Carmella. She is also a former Queen of the Ring winner.