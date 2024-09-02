Tiffany Stratton celebrates major WWE milestone

Tiffany Stratton has become a top star in WWE’s female division of late. The 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank recently celebrated an important milestone in her career.

Stratton won the Money in the Bank contract at the MITB Premium Live Event earlier this year. She has done well to stay relevant on SmackDown and has been working closely with the WWE Women’s Champion, Nia Jax.

The Buff Barbie signed with the company in 2021 and debuted on 205 Live in November of the same year. She won the NXT Women’s Championship less than two years later at NXT Battleground 2023.

It has now been three years since Tiffany Stratton has signed to the company. She has won a top title, moved to the main roster, and become Ms. Money in the Bank in such a short period.

She took to X to post about her three-year journey in WWE. Tiffany Stratton celebrated the major milestone with a message to her fans.

"Three years ago, I signed my WWE contract. I had no experience in the business and just became a sponge to all the advice, training and mentors I could. And three years later, I’m already better than all your faves. Hahaha, see you Friday, stupid heads," Tiffany wrote.

Check out her post below:

Tiffany Stratton has teased cashing in her briefcase a few times since winning it. Her latest attempt on the August 30, 2024, episode of SmackDown was interrupted by the returning Bayley.

WWE star thinks Tiffany Stratton will stab Nia Jax in the back

Wrestling fans have already seen The Buff Barbie attempt to cash in her Money in the Bank contract a few times. Even though she’s pretending to be a great friend of the current WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax, many believe that the inevitable will happen soon.

Chelsea Green recently talked about the situation between the two superstars. She noted that Tiffany Stratton will stab Nia Jax in the back soon.

"Okay, so it got a little weird on SmackDown. But it’s okay, Nia knows now. I said it all along that you cannot trust Tacky Time. They are acting like everything is all kosher, all good, but like she’s going to stab her in the back. Clearly, Tiffany is jealous of Nia and her reign as queen."

SmackDown has been quite entertaining with the two pretending to be friends for some time now. It would be great to see Stratton become the women’s champion down the line.

