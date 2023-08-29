Tiffany Stratton congratulates former WWE star on winning major championship

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton congratulated a former WWE star after she won a major championship recently. The star in question is Sareee.

Sareee competed in NXT under the ring name Sarray from 2020 to 2023. During her time with the company, she was involved in a couple of notable feuds. However, she departed the company in March 2023. The star then returned to Japan.

Recently, she defeated Nakajima in a hard-fought battle to become Seadlinnng's Beyond the Sea Singles Champion. She even took to social media to share her joy with her fans.

"Last night I defeated Nakajima and became Seadlinnng’s Beyond the Sea Singles Champion. It was a very tough match but thank you to all my fans for your cheers and support, I kept going and won. I am going to bring this Champion belt to the next level. Thank you everyone," she stated.

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton reacted to her win and congratulated Sareee on her accomplishment.

"Congrats sareee," wrote Stratton.

Check out her tweet below:

Tiffany Stratton called Becky Lynch "Irrelevent"

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton may have recently become champion, but she wasted no opportunity in claiming to be a better champion than Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and even Asuka. Lynch, notably, has not won the NXT gold in her career. But she may be looking to change that, as she hinted on Twitter.

However, that wasn't enough to stop Stratton, who took another shot at The Man in a backstage interview by calling her "irrelevant."

"Look, in my defense, she may be Big Time Becks to all of you, but to me, she’s quite literally irrelevant," Stratton said. [H/T PWMania]

Given that Stratton is still fresh into her title reign, it will be interesting to see how she fares against someone who is a hardened veteran like Becky Lynch.

