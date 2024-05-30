Tiffany Stratton discusses her future outside of WWE; wants to join another industry at a certain age

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton has opened up about her future outside of wrestling. She stated that she has Hollywood aspirations and wanted to join the film industry at 30.

The Buff Barbie Doll is one of the top female stars on the SmackDown brand. Several current WWE stars have dabbled in acting before. Among those names are Liv Morgan, Randy Orton, and Triple H. The former NXT Women's Champion is also interested in making that transition.

During a recent appearance on The Battleground Podcast, Tiffany Stratton stated that she would like to break into Hollywood in the next five years once she's 30.

"I do. Of course, I do [have Hollywood aspirations]. I think by the age of 30, I kinda want to be breaking into Hollywood and do something along those lines at, I don't know, the age of 30, I feel like," said Stratton. [10:51-11:06]

Bayley said Tiffany Stratton has a bright future in WWE

Current WWE Women's Champion Bayley recently broke character to praise her former rival. The two stars collided in a triple-threat match for the title at Backlash: France, which included Noami.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Bayley praised Tiffany Stratton for what she's done despite being relatively new to wrestling. She also said that the latter has a bright future in the company.

"I will say with Tiffany, she has been, including NXT, she has been in WWE and doing this for just a little over three years or something. And that to me blows my mind, and she just had a birthday and only turned 25. That is insane to me... She is able to perform at that level, and hang with us. Hang with someone like Naomi, hang with someone like myself, who is a Grand Slam Champion. I think that is very impressive and shows that she really does have a bright future," said Bayley.

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for The Buff Barbie Doll in and outside of professional wrestling.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The Battleground Podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

