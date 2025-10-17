Tiffany Stratton forms unlikely alliance ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 17, 2025 23:22 GMT
Stratton shared an interest post ahead of SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Stratton shared an interest post ahead of SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Tiffany Stratton formed an unlikely alliance with a popular WWE Superstar ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. The Buff Barbie is currently the reigning WWE Women's Champion on the blue brand.

Ad

Stratton shared a hilarious video on social media today featuring an unlikely SmackDown star. The champion took to Instagram to share a hilarious dance video with R-Truth, and you can check it out in the post below.

"What’s going on? @ronkillings1," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract in January 2025 on Nia Jax to become the WWE Women's Champion. Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year but was unable to dethrone Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Stephanie Vaquer defeated the 26-year-old to win the Women's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE this past Saturday night in Perth, Australia.

Former WWE writer praises Tiffany Stratton

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently praised Tiffany Stratton for her look and her athleticism.

Ad

Stratton signed with the company in 2021 and quickly became a star. She won the NXT Championship before being called up to the main roster in 2024. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo noted that Stratton had the body of the athlete and suggested that the promotion should be focusing on that. He added that the company never uses physical attributes anymore to help performers stand out.

"When I look at Tiffany Stratton, bro, here is the first thing I always think about when I see her compared to all the other girls. Bro, her freaking thighs are like tree trunks. She's got huge-a** thighs. To me, I am selling that. That is now a part of her character. Her base, how the strength in her legs, she should be difficult to get off of her feet. But they never use, they never use the physical attributes anymore and that makes everybody the same." [12:38 onwards]
Ad

Jade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament earlier this year but was defeated by Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam 2025. It will be interesting to see who challenges Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship next in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications