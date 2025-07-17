"I am selling that" - Tiffany Stratton's thighs are important to her character, explains WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton is one of the top stars in the WWE women's division today. However, the company is still not utilizing one of her most unique assets, or so wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks.
According to Russo, Tiffany is one of the most physically impressive stars on the roster. He pointed out that The Buff Barbie had exceptionally strong thighs, which are never focused on by the creative team. This, the WWE veteran thinks, is a major flaw in how she is presented on screen.
Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo talked about his perspective regarding how he would book Tiffany Stratton. He said:
"When I look at Tiffany Stratton, bro, here is the first thing I always think about when I see her compared to all the other girls. Bro, her freaking thighs are like tree trunks. She's got huge-a** thighs. To me, I am selling that. That is now a part of her character. Her base, how the strength in her legs, she should be difficult to get off of her feet. But they never use, they never use the physical attributes anymore and that makes everybody the same." [12:38 onwards]
These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏
WWE veteran thinks Tiffany Stratton is not being handled right
According to Vince Russo, Tiffany Stratton is being grossly mis-booked by the company's creative team.
Speaking on an episode of BroDown, Russo mentioned how the WWE Women's Champion has the aura of a top star. The WWE veteran stated:
"Tiffany Stratton has it. She's got the 'it' factor, but they're not working with her; they're not developing her. They're not making her better, but you look at her, she is a star. She's got 'it.' She's got that aura. But you [have] got to work with her, man," Russo said. [From 53:26 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Tiffany Stratton in WWE.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video
Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.