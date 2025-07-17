"I am selling that" - Tiffany Stratton's thighs are important to her character, explains WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton is one of the top stars in the WWE women's division today. However, the company is still not utilizing one of her most unique assets, or so wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks.

Ad

According to Russo, Tiffany is one of the most physically impressive stars on the roster. He pointed out that The Buff Barbie had exceptionally strong thighs, which are never focused on by the creative team. This, the WWE veteran thinks, is a major flaw in how she is presented on screen.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo talked about his perspective regarding how he would book Tiffany Stratton. He said:

"When I look at Tiffany Stratton, bro, here is the first thing I always think about when I see her compared to all the other girls. Bro, her freaking thighs are like tree trunks. She's got huge-a** thighs. To me, I am selling that. That is now a part of her character. Her base, how the strength in her legs, she should be difficult to get off of her feet. But they never use, they never use the physical attributes anymore and that makes everybody the same." [12:38 onwards]

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Ad

WWE veteran thinks Tiffany Stratton is not being handled right

According to Vince Russo, Tiffany Stratton is being grossly mis-booked by the company's creative team.

Speaking on an episode of BroDown, Russo mentioned how the WWE Women's Champion has the aura of a top star. The WWE veteran stated:

"Tiffany Stratton has it. She's got the 'it' factor, but they're not working with her; they're not developing her. They're not making her better, but you look at her, she is a star. She's got 'it.' She's got that aura. But you [have] got to work with her, man," Russo said. [From 53:26 onwards]

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Tiffany Stratton in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.