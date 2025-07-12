Vince Russo says SmackDown star has the 'It' factor but WWE is not developing her (Exclusive)

The women's division of WWE is packed to the brim with established and emerging stars. The main event picture of the women's division on the blue brand is filled with top talents. It has WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill, and Miss Money in the Bank Naomi, all of whom can be the face of the division.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has what it takes to be a star. Stratton has had immense success since moving to the blue brand last year. She quickly became Miss Money in the Bank after arriving on the roster and then cashed in the contract successfully to become champion.

Talking about The Buff Barbie on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said Stratton had the 'It' factor. However, he was disappointed with the way WWE had been treating her, claiming that the promotion wasn't developing her.

"Tiffany Stratton has it. She's got the it factor, but they're not working with her; they're not developing her. They're not making her better, but you look at her, she is a star. She's got it. She's got that aura. But you [have] got to work with her, man," Russo said. [From 53:26 onwards]

Russo recalled an incident from his past and explained how a similar situation could help the Women's Champion.

"When he [Sean Waltman] jumped from WCW and went back to the WWE, that was one of the best promos I ever heard anybody cut, but he couldn't cut a promo [before this]. But the repetition, the "Oh, no. Sean, again, you could do it better, again." That's what they need to do with her," Russo added. [From 56:04 onwards]

The Women's Champion is set to defend her title at Evolution on Sunday. The 26-year-old will defend her gold against the woman she partnered up with at Elimination Chamber this year, Trish Stratus.

