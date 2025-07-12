"You've got to protect her"- 26-year-old female WWE Superstar needs help, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that the company needs to protect Tiffany Stratton. Dutch Mantell also agreed with the veteran's comments.

Stratton has had a rapid ascent to the top in her short time with the global juggernaut. She won the WWE Women's Championship in her first year on the main roster and has victories over greats such as Bayley and Charlotte Flair.

However, Vince Russo noted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown that while he's a fan of the Buff Barbie, she is not good on the microphone, and the company needs to protect her by giving her less promo time and focusing on improvement.

"I'm a fan of her, but she’s not good on the mic. You’ve got to work with her. You've got to protect her. The fake facials, you go to work with them, man. She needs help." [From 48:24 to 49:41]

Dutch Mantell agreed with Vince Russo, adding that the 26-year-old superstar often looks like she's getting lost between the promos:

"No, she's not good on the mic. She’s pausing. She looks like she’s getting lost. She gets in such a way, it looks rehearsed." [From 49:50 onwards]

Tiffany Stratton will walk into Evolution 2025 as the WWE Women's Champion. She will defend the title against Trish Stratus at the women-exclusive premium live event.

